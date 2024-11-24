Actress Emilia Clarke Hangs Out with DJ Bassi Fox in London

Emilia Clarke's no longer playing a 'Game of Thrones' ... but, she may have traded in the ornate seats for turntables -- 'cause she was hanging out with DJ Bassi Fox.

The actress was out in the Shoreditch neighborhood of London Sunday ... walking close to the music man and laughing as they made their up the street.

The two waited for a car together ... while Emilia held a brown bag and Bassi carried what looked like an overnight bag with him.

Clarke and Fox -- who had just left a restaurant called Brat in the area -- hugged some pals before getting in their car and heading off. Unclear exactly where they were headed.

Emilia's a notably private person ... last having publicly dated away back in 2019 when she and boyfriend Charlie McDowell ended their romance.

It's unclear if Emilia and Bassi are actually together ... but, they certainly seemed to enjoy each other's company Sunday. We've reached out Emilia, but no word back yet.

This appears to be a rare break from work for Emilia ... who has appeared in a few different movies and shows since Game of Thrones ended in 2019. Her most recent project -- a Hulu film titled "The Night Before Christmas in Wonderland" just dropped last week.