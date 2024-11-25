Stacy Keibler Stuns In Black Bikini During Bali Vacation

WWE Hall of Famer Stacy Keibler looks like she's having the time of her life in Bali ... showing off her incredible figure as she soaks in all Indonesia has to offer!!

The 45-year-old shared a series of pictures and videos from her trip ... and needless to say, swimsuits were a necessity.

Whether it was lounging around, going for a swim in the pool or hanging under a waterfall, Keibler made sure to have a bikini for the occasion -- and she was clearly having a blast.

It looked like quite the romantic trip ... as her husband, Jacob Pobre, was also along for the ride -- and their friends joined for the vacay as well.

The couple -- who got married in 2014 -- even posted up near a pool to get a look at the sunset views ... sharing a smooch while wearing hats and sunglasses.

Of course, Keibler was quite popular during her time in the squared circle for obvious reasons ... and received the organization's top honor in 2023.