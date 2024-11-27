Jasmine Guy and T.C. Carson On Board For "A Different World" & "Living Single" Crossover

Play video content TMZ.com

Jasmine Guy and T.C. Carson are preparing for another round of holiday cheer with their newest Christmas collab ... but their old classics are still the gift that keeps on giving with fans!!!

TMZ caught up with the veteran thespians out in Hollywood celebrating the release of "A Wesley South African Christmas" ... the third installment of the film series and their first to shoot overseas!!!

They've put stock in those characters, just like Jasmine did as "Whitley" on "A Different World' and T.C. as "Kyle" on "Living Single" ... two revered Black sitcoms and they both believe reboots will be successful.

Their optimism is a complete 180° to "Steve Urkel" actor Jaleel White, who recently told "The Breakfast Club" he couldn't see a "Family Matters" storyline working in the present day.

Jasmine and T.C. are still in tune with their iconic characters ... she believes Whitley would be spiraling into a mid-life crisis because Dwayne Wayne isn't hitting it like he used to.

T.C. speculates on the child he and his on-screen GF "Maxine Shaw" had at the end of the series.

The kicker, she can attend Hillman College, the main setting of "A Different World" and the rest could be history.

Despite their extensive catalogs, they both wish their shows had better endings. Jasmine says the studio flipped their time slot to compete with Martin Lawrence, whose hit series was starting to catch heat at the time.

T.C. remembers just being straight-up FIRED. Going against producers took its toll!!!