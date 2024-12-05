Got A Tip? Email Or Call (888) 847-9869

Robin Thicke and April Love Geary Enjoy Romantic Vacay in Japan

Robin Thicke and April Love Geary are living it up in Japan, turning their trip into a full-blown romance fest and sharing all the lovey-dovey vibes on social media.

The duo has been soaking up the vibes -- taking in the sights, feasting on delicious bites, and fully embracing the kid-free getaway.

Robin and April were having a blast at a museum, snapping away in front of some super cool light installations.

The duo snapped plenty of selfies, with April serving up her model magic and capturing their getaway vibes far from home.

Japan’s the ultimate celeb hotspot these days, and Robin and April are clearly making the most of their time in paradise!

