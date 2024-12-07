Zach Collins Brazenly Flips Off Ref After Ejection From Spurs-Kings Game
Zach Collins better get ready to open his wallet ... 'cause it's likely going to cost him big time for flipping off a referee after being ejected from Friday's game.
Here is the deal ... the Sacramento Kings dominated the Spurs in San Antonio with a 140-113 victory ... but it was what happened while the game was still in reach that's making headlines.
Zach Collins flipped off the ref. 😂— Hoop Central (@TheHoopCentral) December 7, 2024 @TheHoopCentral
pic.twitter.com/KcEQHk7ARE
Zach -- the Spurs' power forward -- flew off the handle after he was ejected following a series of fouls ... and he got so pissed over it, he flipped referee Michael Smith the bird.
The classless moment was caught on camera ... and you can hear an audible groaning from the crowd.
The dude is likely going to get a hefty fine, and maybe even a suspension ... which, hey, might give him time for some anger management.