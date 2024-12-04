Rockets Coach Ime Udoka Rips Refs After Loss, 'Get Some F***ing Glasses'

Play video content Houston Rockets

Houston Rockets head coach Ime Udoka went scorched earth on the referees after his team lost to the Kings on Tuesday, saying it's about time the officials "get some f***ing glasses!"

Udoka's frustration began mounting long before the clock hit 00:00 ... when his team lost 120-111 at the Golden 1 Center.

The second-year Rockers head coach got into ref John Goble's face late in the game for missing a foul on his center, Alperen Sengun.

Udoka lost it, and for his actions received a double-tech -- resulting in his ejection. Sengun also got tossed.

Udoka -- the former Celtics head coach -- explained why he barked at Goble during his post-game presser, saying the "blatant" missed calls have to stop.

Ime Udoka and Alperen Sengun both ejected after picking up double technical fouls. pic.twitter.com/3t57cky6G1 — Jackson Gatlin (@JTGatlin) December 4, 2024 @JTGatlin

"You're calling ticky-tack moving screens, little s*** like that, but you don't want to call the obvious ones right in front of you," Udoka said. "That was it."

"Thought [Sengun] got fouled a few times on that drive, on the layup and they don't want to call it. So get some f***ing glasses and open your eyes."

Udoka added, "John Goble, whoever it was, sees it, doesn't call it. I'ma let 'em know about it."

Of course, Udoka isn't the only guy in the NBA frustrated with the officiating. Steve Kerr went on an anti-ref rant on Tuesday after the Warriors' 119-115 loss to the Nuggets.

Luka picks up his 5th tech for…waving off the ref, eject this monster. pic.twitter.com/ckdG3VX3Ne — Missy 🏄‍♂️ (@missysinghsongs) December 4, 2024 @missysinghsongs