Cedric Maxwell Trolls Magic Johnson, Lakers After Celtics Win 18th NBA Finals

The Boston Celtics are ridin' high after winning their league-leading 18th NBA championship, and former star Celtics hooper turned team broadcaster Cedric Maxwell is ensuring the world knows where the best franchise resides -- and it isn't L.A.!

Maxwell, a 2x NBA champ with the Celtics who was named Finals MVP in 1981 (he played in Boston from 1977-1985), joined Babcock on the TMZ Sports TV show (airs nightly on FS1) following Beantowns 4-1 series victory of the Western Conference Champion Dallas Mavericks.

And, if you thought the Celtics wouldn't point out they've now got more 'chips than their rivals on the West Coast, you're mistaken (the Lakers have 17)!

"To get another banner after being tied up with the Fakers, it is absolutely wonderful to bypass them now," Maxwell said.

Cedric even called out some Lakers legends by name ... James Worthy, Magic Johnson, and Michael Cooper before hitting them with Steph Curry's signature "Good Night" pose!

Maxwell wasn't done trolling the Lakers faithful ... then poking fun at their in-season tournament banner hanging high above Crypto.com Arena.

"The Lakers are actually tied up," Maxwell joked. "They put that mid-season banner up, it looks a little odd up there. They do have number 18 if they want to be technical about it!"

Speaking of what actually went down on the hardwood, Maxwell isn't trying to listen to anyone saying the team had an easy ride to the Finals (critics are saying they had an easy ride).

"Ultimately, you have to play the teams that are before you," Cedric said. "The best out of the west was Dallas. The Celtics played all of the best out of the east."

Maxwell also gave young Celtics head coach Joe Mazzulla his flowers. After only his second season at the helm -- assuming the role after Ime Udoka was fired following his scandal -- Cedric said the 35-year-old is just getting started.

"Being one of the youngest coaches ever to win an NBA championship, that is as cool as it gets," Maxwell said. "He was telling me one day before he looked up all the bangers, he said, 'You know what, I'm going to win one of these one days.' And I said absolutely!"

The good news for Celtics supporters is the celebration is just starting ... and Maxwell's gonna enjoy every second of it.