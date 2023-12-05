Jay Williams Defends Ime Udoka Trash-Talking LeBron, It's Part Of The Game!

Play video content TMZSports.com

Jay Williams has no issue with Houston Rockets coach Ime Udoka going off on LeBron James in the middle of a game ... telling TMZ Sports trash talk is all part of the nature of the sport.

ICYMI, Udoka -- who became Houston's head coach in April -- got into a heated confrontation with James during the Rockets vs. Lakers game on Dec. 2 ... appearing to tell the NBA superstar and his team to "stop crying like bitches."

LEAKED Audio Of Ime Udoka Trash Talking LeBron James👀:



Udoka: “Stop crying like b*tches, man”



LeBron: “We’re all grown men, that b*tch word ain’t cool”



Udoka: “Soft a** boy, stop b*tching. Acting like you’re gonna do something” pic.twitter.com/tmcFFsxpUu — LegendZ (@legendz_nba) December 3, 2023 @legendz_nba

Udoka was ejected from the game and later criticized for his manner as a coach ... but when we asked Williams about the clash while he was out at LAX this week, he defended the former player.

"Basketball to me is what you see at Rucker Park," Williams said. "Basketball to me is what you see at the Dyckman [Park]. It's what you see on Venice Beach."

"That's the world it comes from, that's where it's rooted from and people get things twisted. Ime Udoka was a player."

Of course, Udoka played for seven seasons in the NBA from 2004-2011 ... meaning he competed in the same era as LeBron.

That's where that aggression toward LBJ came from, Williams believes ... and it also shows why Ime acts differently from other coaches in the NBA.

"For me, I like people that engage and trash talk like that, 'cause it comes from a place -- you can tell there's history there," Williams said.

"I'm sure there'll be some type of fine for crossing the line, but you don't think subtle trash-talking like that exists? What do you think Gary Payton did his entire career? What do you think Draymond Green does?"

Williams added ... "One of the things that makes Ime different is that he's involved in the trenches of the game as a player."