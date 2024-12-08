California Police Officer Crashes Motorcycle Into Crowd at Holiday Parade

Play video content

A motorcycle crash involving a Palm Springs, CA police officer left ten people, including the officer, hospitalized during an annual holiday parade over the weekend.

The accident occurred around 6 PM Saturday as hundreds of spectators gathered to watch the 32nd annual Palm Springs Festival of Lights Parade. Dramatic video posted on social media showed the officer losing control of his motorcycle before barreling into a crowd of nearby people.

The police officer’s hand was reportedly severed during the accident.

Palm Springs Police Chief Andy Mills expressed his remorse saying in part, "I feel terrible about the accident and injuries to the very people we protect. I am deeply concerned and hope for a thorough recovery."

The California Highway Patrol is conducting a traffic investigation, and an administrative review by the Palm Springs Police Department will follow. The Chief of police assured the community of transparency, saying, "After we conduct our investigations, I will report back to the community. Again, I am truly sorry."