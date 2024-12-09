Katy Perry Rocks Jingle Bell Ball 2024 Stage in London In Sexy Santa Outfit

Katy Perry turned the Jingle Bell Ball 2024 into her own winter wonderland, electrifying the stage as she dropped hit after hit!

Katy kicked off at London's O2 Arena Sunday night with bops from her new album "143" -- but didn’t forget the classics, belting out everything from "I Kissed a Girl" to "Teenage Dream" ... all while rocking a sizzling Santa outfit.

Katy kept the crowd roaring with "Roar" and lit up the arena with "Firework," serving festive realness in a red co-ord and furry white boots. Add in her signature animated stage vibes, and it was pure Katy magic!

No doubt, Katy’s firing on all cylinders when it comes to performing ... and this show was basically a warmup for her The Lifetimes Tour, hitting the road in 2025, so there's much more to come from her!

Katy delivered an epic performance with energy to spare, as she headed out with her man Orlando Bloom right after.