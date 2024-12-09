Got A Tip? Email Or Call (888) 847-9869

Katy Perry Rocks Jingle Bell Ball 2024 Stage in London In Sexy Santa Outfit

Katy Perry Ho-Ho-Holy Wow!!! Rocks Jingle Bell Ball Stage

Katy Perry Performing at Jingle Bell Ball 2024 in London
Launch Gallery
Jingle Bell Ball 2024 Launch Gallery
Shutterstock

Katy Perry turned the Jingle Bell Ball 2024 into her own winter wonderland, electrifying the stage as she dropped hit after hit!

Katy kicked off at London's O2 Arena Sunday night with bops from her new album "143" -- but didn’t forget the classics, belting out everything from "I Kissed a Girl" to "Teenage Dream" ... all while rocking a sizzling Santa outfit.

Katy Perry Performing at Jingle Bell Ball 2024 in London shutter 3
Shutterstock

Katy kept the crowd roaring with "Roar" and lit up the arena with "Firework," serving festive realness in a red co-ord and furry white boots. Add in her signature animated stage vibes, and it was pure Katy magic!

No doubt, Katy’s firing on all cylinders when it comes to performing ... and this show was basically a warmup for her The Lifetimes Tour, hitting the road in 2025, so there's much more to come from her!

katy perry and orlando bloom splash 1
SplashNews.com

Katy delivered an epic performance with energy to spare, as she headed out with her man Orlando Bloom right after.

Katy Perry's Hot Shots
Launch Gallery
Katy Perry Hot Shots Launch Gallery
Instagram

The star was all about the good vibes -- she didn’t even bother changing out of her festive fit before showing up at hot spot Chiltern Firehouse with Orlando for a fun night out!

related articles