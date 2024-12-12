Danica McKellar Spills the Secret Recipe to Her Christmas Rom-Com Magic

Play video content TMZ.com

Danica McKellar's basically the reigning queen of Christmas rom-com movies -- with her recent catalog of work making it clear she's got it all down to a festive science.

We caught up with the actress, and she’s loving her holiday groove ... saying there’s something so heartwarming about watching regular folks navigate life without greed or selfishness.

It’s a fun, feel-good clip you’ve gotta check out! Danica dives into her Hallmark and Great American Family flicks, even spilling why the latter has become a cheery fave for anyone craving cozy vibes.

She’s got strong opinions on cracking the Christmas movie code -- how to make them stand out, even with those oh-so-predictable happy endings.