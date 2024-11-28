Horny Holiday Netflix Movies 'Hot Frosty, 'Merry Gentlemen' A Game-Changer, Sex Doc Says

Got A Tip? Email Or Call (888) 847-9869

'Hot Frosty, 'Merry Gentlemen' Ho-Ho-Ho Horny Netflix Movies A Game-Changer!!! ... Says Sex Doc

Netflix is serving up some hot holiday heat with "Hot Frosty" and "The Merry Gentlemen" ... and a top sex doc says these films are a total game-changer 'cause it's just what women need to jingle their bells this season.

Here's the holly jolly ... 2 holiday Netflix films that are all horned up with hunks -- something Hallmark couldn't get away with -- have taken the streamer by storm and gone viral this season.

Sex expert Dr. Laura Berman tells TMZ ... Netflix is killing it with these flicks during the crazy holiday season when libidos tend to take a nosedive -- with women releasing their pent-up frustration with the Hallmark-style sweetness ... but with hot men getting objectified (for once!).

Laura says these steamy holiday flicks are perfect timing -- single women are looking for a stress reliever and longing for someone ... while even women in a relationship need a break from the holiday madness.

She adds it’s clear there’s women at Netflix behind these films who get that women love porn with a plot, and we can totally expect a lot more hot guy holiday content in the future.

But, don’t get too excited, 'cause Laura says we’re still a long way from a full-on Hallmark-style porno!

Yule log, anyone?

