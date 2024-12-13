Sydney Thomas Returns To Ring Girl Duties, Rocks Tiny Outfit For Weigh-Ins

Viral ring girl Sydney Thomas -- who stole the show after her appearance at the Jake Paul vs. Mike Tyson fight last month -- clocked in for another shift on Thursday ... throwing on a tiny outfit to work weigh-ins for an upcoming boxing event.

Thomas showed off her blue, sparkly ensemble prior to taking the stage for the Most Valuable Prospects 10 card going down in Orlando ... and she seemed thrilled to return to work.

"back in uniform," Thomas said on Instagram ... while also sharing a snap from the festivities.

The 21-year-old has become quite the sensation in the past month ... and told TMZ Sports she's gotten tons of business opportunities after Paul vs. Tyson.

She also revealed her big moment almost didn't happen due to a scheduling conflict ... but once the fight was rescheduled to Nov. 15, she had a second shot at working the event.

While things are going great for Thomas, they're probably the opposite for her new ex right now -- as she recently revealed she ended their relationship right before her career took off.