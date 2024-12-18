Twinning Stars For Twin Day!

Seeing double? Don’t worry, it’s not your eyes playing tricks -- it's National Twin Day, and we’re doubling your delight with a roundup of celebs rocking twinning looks!

From Nicole Scherzinger and Flula to Lily Collins and Charlie McDowell, these stars are serving double the trouble! Check out our celebrity twinning gallery and see who’s nailing the copy-paste vibe.

The Apple doesn’t fall far from the tree ... with Gwyneth Paltrow and her daughter twinning in chic boho farmer vibes.

"Euphoria" star Maude Apatow and her sister Iris were ready to rock 'n' roll, matching in Bruce Springsteen tees.