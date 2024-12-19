French Man Who Invited Dozens to Rape Drugged Wife Found Guilty, Sentenced

The French rape trial that's captured the world's attention has come to a close ... with the accused, Dominique Pelicot, being found guilty and hit with a hefty prison sentence.

A French court brought down the maximum 20 years in prison sentence for Dominique on Thursday, after he was found guilty on all charges brought against him in the case ... where he was accused of repeatedly drugging, raping, and inviting dozens of others to rape his wife, Gisèle Pelicot, while she was unconscious.

Dominique, who is currently 72 years old, could easily spend the rest of his life in prison given the lengthy sentence.

However, Dominique wasn't the only man to receive a guilty verdict Thursday, as his name was included on a list of nearly 50 other individuals. Prosecutors are also seeking prison time for the other men named in the case ... sentences between 10 and 18 years.

One of the men accused of rape has been acquitted ... but was still found guilty of aggravated sexual assault against Gisèle.

Gisèle was present for the court ruling, as she chose to be seated in the courtroom to face her defendant as the guilty verdicts were read out. She opted for the trial to be held publicly, testifying in August ... and she's widely regarded as a hero in France for choosing to expose the crimes and highlight what's sometimes called "rape culture" in the country.

This case has garnered global attention, especially after Dominique admitted to drugging his wife of 50 years and recruiting men online to sexually assault her -- which he filmed -- for about a decade. Gisèle has since divorced Dominique.

In the trial, it was revealed Pelicot had a nude photo of his own daughter on his phone. Pelicot was discovered with the alleged rape videos after several women accused him of filming upskirt videos of them at a supermarket, leading to a police investigation.