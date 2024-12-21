Kenny G Encourages People to Listen to His Christmas Song for Holidays

Play video content TMZ.com

Kenny G knows his favorite holiday song inside and out ... he was the one who recorded it, after all.

We caught up with the famed saxophone player at LAX earlier this week ... and, since it's the time of year when holiday songs dominate the radio, we had to know what the prolific musician thinks is the best song of the season.

Kenny says he's not trying to blow his own sax here ... but, he says if people need some easy listening while sitting around a crackling fire this Christmas season, then look no further than the song, "Have Yourself A Merry Little Christmas" -- the one he recorded back in 1994.

KG tells us he recorded it on one of those magical days when it just feels like everyone's flowing naturally ... and, he says he really hit that one out of the park.

BTW ... Kenny's not saying go out and buy "Miracles: The Holiday Album" -- just turn on YouTube and listen to him play. No need to spend your hard-earned cash!

Kenny may not be the first star to come to mind when most people think Christmas music -- with "All I Want For Christmas Is You" and "White Christmas" probably coming up first.