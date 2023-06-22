Kenny G's Ex-Wife Pissed He's Renting Malibu Mansion To Jeff Bezos

Kenny G's ex-wife is pissed the musician is renting out his swanky pad to Jeff Bezos and Lauren Sanchez ... urging Kenny to sell off the place so she can get paid.

According to the docs, obtained by TMZ, Kenny's ex Lyndie Benson claims she's entitled to get a hefty paycheck per the details of their 2013 divorce settlement -- which says she'd get 25% of proceeds on the Malibu estate if Kenny decided to sell it for over $40 mil ... a price she thinks it's well worth today.

As we reported, Kenny's renting the place to Jeff and Lauren at a $600K per month price tag.

Lyndie claims she was unaware Kenny moved out so Jeff could move in, and thinks he's renting it to keep the cash out of her hands.

For those unaware, the Malibu mega property was a big debate amid Kenny and Lyndie's divorce, but they ultimately agreed they wouldn't sell it at the time.

