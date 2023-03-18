Kenny G Asks Judge to End His $40k a Month Spousal Support to Ex-Wife

Kenny G is saying "enough" to his ex-wife ... he can no longer afford to pay her a king's ransom in spousal support, and he says she's more than capable of getting a job.

Kenny's lawyer, disso queen Laura Wasser, filed legal docs Friday asking the judge to pull the plug on his monthly, $40,000 spousal support obligation, saying it's become impossible to pay ... and one big reason is COVID.

The 66-year-old musician, who was married to Lyndie Benson for 21 years, has been paying her $40k a month since 2013. All told, that comes to $3.9 million.

Play video content

Kenny has already filed legal docs saying his touring opportunities during and even after COVID have significantly diminished ... and that's how he makes money. He goes on to say there's been a steady decline in income since 2018.

In Wasser's legal docs, she says, Lyndie's 57 and in good health, adding, "Lyndie has refused to become fully self-supporting for almost 10 years. Kenny should not have to continue to bear the burden of her refusal to do so."