Saints' Demario Davis Advocates For Darren Rizzi Full-Time Promotion

Play video content TMZSports.com

If Darren Rizzi ditches his interim head coach tag for a full-time one in New Orleans ... you won't hear Demario Davis complaining -- the Saints star tells TMZ Sports he LOVES the guy.

Rizzi, of course, took over for Dennis Allen last month after the Saints' sideline manager got canned following an abysmal 2-7 start ... and the former special teams coordinator has since led the squad to an admirable 3-2 record.

Davis told us while out at Raising Cane's bike giveaway event this week that Rizzi deserves a ton of credit for the turnaround ... explaining he's done "a phenomenal job."

The star linebacker then made it clear he'd have no qualms if his Saints bosses ended up making Rizzi the permanent head coach in 2025.

"When you get a head coach, man, you just want to have people who would run through a wall for them," Davis said. "And there is nobody in the organization that wouldn't run through a wall for coach Rizzi."

Rizzi has three more games left to prove he deserves the gig ... but according to Davis, he already knows how things are going to turn out -- telling us, "I'm not worried about how we're going to finish, because I know how he's leading the ship."

Play video content Courtesy of Raising Cane's