American Airlines Resumes Flights After Nationwide Ground Stop on Christmas Eve

A collective sigh of relief is sweeping through airports across the country right now after American Airlines resumed flights early this morning, ending a brief but chaotic nationwide ground stop on one of the busiest travel days of the year.

The carrier halted operations early Tuesday saying in a statement on X, American said, "We’re currently experiencing a technical issue with all American Airlines flights. Your safety is our utmost priority, once this is rectified, we’ll have you safely on your way to your destination."

We're currently experiencing a technical issue with all American Airlines flights. Your safety is our utmost priority, once this is rectified, we'll have you safely on your way to your destination. — americanair (@AmericanAir) December 24, 2024 @AmericanAir

According to the FAA, American requested the ground stop. The grounding caused last minute panic amongst travelers hoping they'd reach their destination in time for the holiday.

Shortly before 8 AM eastern, the airline said they were back up and running. It's currently unclear what caused the technical difficulties.