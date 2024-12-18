Crazy Fight Breaks Out at O'Hare Airport, Signs Used as Weapons: Video

Violent scene at the biggest airport in Chicago ... four men got into a fight, and they went all WWE by using wet-floor signs as makeshift weapons ... and it's all on video.

The wild footage shows the 3-on-1 fight at the American Airlines ticketing area in Terminal 3 ... and you see one guy throwing his foes to the ground like a rag doll. Our sources say the troublemakers were NOT American Airlines workers, but rather employees of concession stands in the airport.

With 3 guys fighting him at the same time, the man in the white shirt whales on his opponents with a broken wet-floor sign ... like a wrestler wielding a folding chair.

The guy wasn't done ... he got his hands on one of his attacker's dreadlocks, and ripped a few out of his head. Ouch!!!

The fight progresses and the guy gets cornered ... but when he picks up a stanchion to use as his next weapon, the other men back off.

Fortunately, it doesn't look like this brawl delayed anyone's travel plans ... the terminal looks pretty empty here.

A rep for Chicago PD says they looked for a police report on the incident, but didn't find one on file, meaning nobody was arrested.