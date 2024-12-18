Got A Tip? Email Or Call (888) 847-9869

Crazy Fight Breaks Out at O'Hare Airport, Signs Used as Weapons: Video

Chicago O'Hare Airport Wild Brawl Erupts Inside Terminal ... Nobody Arrested

1218 chicago ohare airport fight american airlines getty x alt composite
Getty Composite

Violent scene at the biggest airport in Chicago ... four men got into a fight, and they went all WWE by using wet-floor signs as makeshift weapons ... and it's all on video.

The wild footage shows the 3-on-1 fight at the American Airlines ticketing area in Terminal 3 ... and you see one guy throwing his foes to the ground like a rag doll. Our sources say the troublemakers were NOT American Airlines workers, but rather employees of concession stands in the airport.

With 3 guys fighting him at the same time, the man in the white shirt whales on his opponents with a broken wet-floor sign ... like a wrestler wielding a folding chair.

The guy wasn't done ... he got his hands on one of his attacker's dreadlocks, and ripped a few out of his head. Ouch!!!

chicago ohare airport fight american airlines

The fight progresses and the guy gets cornered ... but when he picks up a stanchion to use as his next weapon, the other men back off.

Fortunately, it doesn't look like this brawl delayed anyone's travel plans ... the terminal looks pretty empty here.

Chicago O'Hare International Airport sub istock
Getty

A rep for Chicago PD says they looked for a police report on the incident, but didn't find one on file, meaning nobody was arrested.

We've reached out to American Airlines ... but they have not released an official statement.

related articles