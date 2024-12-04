Heated Exchange Over Wheelchair at Atlanta Airport Caught on Video

Play video content TMZ.com

Intense scene on the jet bridge for a Delta Airlines flight ... a passenger waiting for a wheelchair got into a vulgar verbal spat with an airport employee ... and it's all on video.

TMZ obtained footage from Monday's explosive incident in Atlanta, showing an air traveler with crutches and his foot in a cast arguing with a woman from the airport's wheelchair service ... repeatedly calling her a "bitch."

Folks who were there say the guy was upset with how long it was taking to get a wheelchair ... and he started yelling.

The video picks up with the traveler in an epic shouting match with the woman from the wheelchair service ... and she has to be physically separated from him and escorted out to the terminal.

We're told this all happened after a Delta flight from Albany, NY to Atlanta ... and cops spoke to the man once he got to the concourse but did not arrest him.

Honchos at Delta Airlines tell TMZ ... "At minimum, Delta has no tolerance for unruly behavior.”