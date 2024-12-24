Bill Clinton Released From the Hospital After Being Treated for the Flu

Bill Clinton will not be spending the holidays in a hospital bed instead he'll be able to spend Christmas at home with his family after a brief medical scare landed him in the hospital this week.

According to Angel Ureña, the former President's Deputy Chief of Staff, he was discharged from MedStar Georgetown University Hospital in Washington D.C. on Tuesday after being admitted on Monday with a fever. In a statement posted on X, Ureña said Clinton had been treated for the flu and had remained at the hospital for observation and testing.

President Clinton was discharged earlier today after being treated for the flu. He and his family are deeply grateful for the exceptional care provided by the team at MedStar Georgetown University Hospital and are touched by the kind messages and well wishes he received. He sends… https://t.co/URiITiMqF8 — Angel Ureña (@angelurena) December 24, 2024 @angelurena

His statement concluded, "He and his family are deeply grateful for the exceptional care provided by the team at MedStar Georgetown University Hospital and are touched by the kind messages and well wishes he received. He sends his warmest wishes for a happy and healthy holiday season to all."