Fatal Beating of New York Inmate, Body Cam Video Released by State's Attorney

Body cam footage of corrections officers brutally beating a restrained inmate -- who died hours later -- has been released by the New York State Attorney General ... showing officers hitting the bloodied man repeatedly.

The video shows Robert Brooks -- an inmate serving a 12-year sentence for first-degree assault -- repeatedly being punched and kicked ... and, one man appears to gag him with a towel.

Videos released by the attorney general's office show one officer repeatedly striking Brooks in his midsection with a shoe as other officers hold him down with his arms behind him. At one point, the officers lift Brooks up by his neck ... he's got blood all over his face and he can't even hold up his own weight.

According to the attorney general's office, Brooks had a "use of force" encounter with corrections officers on December 9 at Marcy Correctional Facility in Upstate New York. He was transported to Utica's Wynn Hospital, about 7 miles away, and died in the early morning hours of December 10.

NY State's Department of Corrections and Community Supervision Commissioner Daniel F. Martuscello III tells TMZ ... "Watching the video evidence of Robert Brook’s life being taken left me feeling deeply repulsed and nauseated. There is no excuse and no rationalization for a vulgar, inhumane act that senselessly took a life. This type of behavior cannot be normalized, and I will not allow it to be within DOCCS."

Martuscello says his department plans to independently investigate this tragedy ... promising institutional change. Among the changes already instituted, Martuscello says 13 of the people involved in this incident have been suspended and one resigned.