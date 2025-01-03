'Breaking The Ice' Star Seth Edeen Says ReelShort Is Perfect Formula

Play video content TMZ.com

Seth Edeen is making a name for himself in Hollywood starring in cheesy, short-form soap operas ... and he says the pay-as-you-go model works because the stories are fun and the actors are hot!!!

We got Seth playing basketball at Venice Beach and our photog asked him about the success of his new movie "Breaking The Ice," which is one of the most popular picks on the ReelShort app.

Seth's romance flick is broken down into minute-long episodes, and viewers are able to watch 12 clips for free until ReelShort makes them pay or watch ads to finish the movie. He plays a hockey player who moves back home ... only to find out his high school sweetheart was hiding their secret love child from him.

The new media model is working ... money is coming in, budgets are going up and Seth says he's being cast in more ReelShort movies, which are shot vertically and tailored for folks watching on their phones.

Seth says his movie, and most ReelShort content, are kind of like Lifetime movies ... and he says the goal is to hook viewers with engaging storytelling and a sexy cast.

He definitely checks that box ... Seth is handsome and muscular, and he tells us he was actually doing modeling before getting his first acting gig with ReelShort.