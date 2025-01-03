Jimmy Butler Suspended By Miami Heat, Team Will Listen To Trade Offers

Jimmy Butler's time in Miami is all but over ... days after the 6x All-Star made it clear he wanted out, the Pat Riley led org. suspended "Jimmy Buckets," and blasted the former first-round pick in the process!

"We have suspended Jimmy Butler for seven games for multiple instances of conduct detrimental to the team over the course of the season and particularly the last several weeks," the Heat said in a statement Friday evening.

"Through his actions and statements, he has shown he no longer wants to be part of this team. Jimmy Butler and his representative have indicated that they wish to be traded, therefore, we will listen to offers."

FYI, Miami currently sits 6th in the Eastern Conference with a 17-15 record.

"Probably not."



—Jimmy Butler when asked if he could get his joy back in Miami. pic.twitter.com/5gahEJxWM7 — SportsCenter (@SportsCenter) January 3, 2025 @SportsCenter

After the Heat's loss to the Pacers this week, Butler caused a shockwave across the league when he said he wanted to "get my joy back from playing basketball. Wherever that may be. We'll find out here pretty soon."

Jimmy -- who is averaging nearly 18 points, 5.5 boards, and almost 5 assists a game this season -- was asked if that could happen in MIA ... to which he answered "Probably not."

It's clear Miami wasn't happy with the public comments ... and just one day later, responded with the suspension, essentially ending Butler's six-season tenure with the team.

Who will land the 5x All-Nba hooper ... and what price will the 35-year-old command still remains to be seen.

The NBA trade deadline is February 6 ... so Riley has some time to work.