Jimmy Butler Rocks Emo Hairstyle For Miami Heat Media Day

Play video content Miami Heat

Jimmy Butler looked like he was about to ask if "people ever heard of closing the goddamn door" at Miami Heat media day ... going full emo with a haircut and piercings!!

The NBA superstar was back at it with his preseason antics on Monday ... showing up to the team facility rocking a look that would fit right in at the When We Were Young festival.

Of course, the 34-year-old All-Star has made it his thing to debut a shocking appearance for his official team photos prior to the season -- last year, he wore dreads for the occasion.

This time around, he went with the straightened hairdo ... even rocking lip and eyebrow piercings to complete the style.

"This is my emotional state," Butler told reporters. "I'm one with my emotions. So, this is what you get."

To really lean into it, The Used's "The Taste of Ink" played over the speakers as Butler posed next to teammates Tyler Herro and Bam Adebayo for some snaps.

Last season, Butler explained he was trying out new looks to piss off the internet ... but this one seems to be getting a lot of approval from the emo hoops fans.