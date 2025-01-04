Paris 2024 Olympics Bronze Medal Hits Auction Block

Didn't win a medal at the 2024 Olympics? Don't worry -- one is for sale ... but ya better have some deep pockets if you want to display it around your neck!!

TMZ Sports has learned ... a bronze prize from the Paris Games has just hit the block at RR Auction -- and experts there expect it to sell for over $30,000.

The award was given out back in August during a women's wrestling event -- although it's not clear who the original winner was.

The award is pretty spectacular -- it's got a piece of the Eiffel Tower inside of it ... and it even features the dark blue silk ribbon that was initially affixed to it.

Bidding opened up last month, and, currently, it's over $22K. Final gavel, though, is slated to come down on Jan. 16 -- meaning there's still plenty of time to get in on the action.

Outside of the medal, a ton of other Olympic mementos are going up on RR Auction this month ... including some historic torches and more.