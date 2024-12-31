Tennis Pro Gabriela Dabrowski Reveals She Won Olympic Bronze While Battling Cancer

Three-time Grand Slam champion Gabriela Dabrowski is opening up on her breast cancer diagnosis ... revealing she competed in the Paris Olympics and the WTA Tour Finals while battling the disease.

The 32-year-old tennis pro shared her journey in a lengthy Instagram post on Tuesday ... saying she discovered a lump in her left breast in 2023, but medical professionals initially said it was nothing to worry about.

One year later, Gaby realized the lump was bigger ... and in mid-April, it was determined it was cancer. Thankfully, it was caught early ... and after several surgeries, she can call herself a survivor.

Due to a slight delay in additional treatment, she was able to compete in tournaments -- including Wimbledon. She also made it to the 2024 Olympics ... where she won the bronze medal for Canada in the mixed doubles.

"Radiation and fatigue (between Toronto and US Open), starting endocrine therapy, ending the season on the highest note possible ... it all seems surreal," Dabrowski said.

"Currently, I'm in a place where I have a better grasp of my treatment, side effects, and how to manage them."

Dabrowski added she understands there are others fighting the disease who are less fortunate ... and she considers herself lucky her condition was detected early.

Dabrowski also said the diagnosis allowed her to shift her mindset and enjoy things she previously viewed as a burden.

Dabrowski reached her highest career-high doubles ranking as world No. 3 this year.