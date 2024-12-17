Montell Jordan Beat Prostate Cancer With Early Detection & Faith in God

This Is How We Do It!!!

Play video content TMZ.com

Montell Jordan just celebrated his 56th birthday, but he says the greatest gift is being alive ... after conquering a prostate cancer diagnosis earlier this year!!!

The "This Is How We Do It" singer tells TMZ Hip Hop his 2024 started off rocky, but he underwent a prostatectomy surgery about six weeks ago and says it was the early detection and proactive doctors who saved his life!!!

Waiting for your permission to load the Instagram Media.

His prostate is gone but not his faith ... Montell credits his relationship with God for getting him out of the mud.

As a pastor himself, he wants his personal testimony to inspire others to pursue early screenings -- and he can show them better than he can tell them!!!

Montell tells us he's currently working on a documentary to knock down the stigmas revolving around health screenings, in addition to working on a Christmas project. He's healthy and rejuvenated!!!