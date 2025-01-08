Chargers Donate $200k To L.A. Wildfire Victims, First Responders

The Chargers are stepping up to help those affected by the wildfires raging through Los Angeles ... by donating $200,000 to support the community.

The organization announced its contribution to the relief fund on Wednesday ... saying the money will go to several L.A. programs designed to assist evacuees, first responders, animal rescue and clean-up crews.

"While we're currently experiencing unprecedented conditions that seemingly cannot get any worse as we deal with multiple fires across our region, we're also witnessing our community at its very best," Chargers Chairman Dean Spanos said.

"The bravery, selflessness, courage, sacrifice and compassion on display over the past 24 hours by first responders, good Samaritans, friends, family and neighbors alike has been remarkable."

In addition to the donation, the Chargers are urging fans to donate bottled water, blankets and clothes to evacuation centers.

"Our hearts are with everyone who has been displaced by these fires, the firemen and police officers and frontline workers who are risking their lives to keep us safe and those among us who have stepped up to assist one another in this incredible time of need," Spanos added.

The Chargers will be playing in the NFL Wild Card playoff round against the Houston Texans on Saturday.