Khabib Nurmagomedov Removed from Flight Over Seat Dispute

Khabib Nurmagomedov was taken off a flight over the weekend following a seating disagreement with the airline’s staff.

The incident, which took place on a flight leaving Las Vegas' Harry Reid International Airport on Saturday, was captured on video and posted to social media. In the video, you hear a flight attendant asking Nurmagomedov, who's sitting in the emergency exit row, if he was prepared and able to assist other passengers in the event of an emergency.

The flight attendant says, "We cannot allow you to sit in the exit row … I am not going to do this back and forth. I’ll go call a supervisor. You can either take a different seat or we can go ahead and escort you off the plane."

Nurmagomedov appears visibly frustrated by the situation and responds, "It’s not fair" while maintaining he fully complied with the flight crew during the check in process. He tells the flight attendant, "When I was in check-in, they asked me do I know English… and I say yes. Then why you guys do this?"

Despite the UFC legend’s pushback, a supervisor was brought onto the plane and allegedly gave Nurmagomedov the option to switch seats or to take another flight. When no resolution was reached, Nurmagomedov was removed from the plane.