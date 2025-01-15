Man Reunited With Dog Oreo Thanks Firefighter Who Helped Rescue His Pups

I Got One More Reunion Left In Me

A man had an emotional reunion with his dog Oreo amid the L.A. wildfires -- but the feels didn’t stop there 'cause he also got to hug the firefighter who saved his pup!

Casey Colvin was ecstatic as he sprinted up to Cal Fire Battalion Chief Brent Pascua, pups Oreo, and Tika in tow, telling them, "This guy saved your life!" ... and immediately throwing in a compliment, comparing the firefighter's looks to a Ken Doll.

Colvin was all gratitude in the "NBC Nightly News" segment, telling Pascua when they first met, he was in full-on crisis mode, and if it hadn't been for him, both of his dogs would’ve been goners.

Waiting for your permission to load the Instagram Media.

Tika was found quickly after Pascua kicked off a search for him Tuesday, but Oreo was another story -- he went missing for 5 days, with posters up all over the place to help spread the word.