'Duck Dynasty' Returning After Nearly 8 Years Off the Air

"Duck Dynasty" is set for a comeback in 2025 ... the Robertsons are officially returning to the small screen with a reboot of their popular series.

A&E, the network behind the popular docuseries, announced Wednesday the return of 'DD,' which has been rebranded as "Duck Dynasty: The Revival."

The new show will feature Willie and Korie Robertson and their now adult children, who were first introduced on the original iteration of "Duck Dynasty" back in the early 2010s.

Willie and Korie compared the return of 'DD' to a homecoming, adding ... "We’re thankful for all who have followed along as our family has grown and expanded and can’t wait to get cameras rolling again on all our new adventures, or perhaps misadventures."

The network has already signed on for 2 seasons of the renewed reality show ... with a total of 20 1-hour episodes heading fans' way. The series will premiere this summer on A&E.

In addition to Willie and Korie's family, other fan-favorite Robertsons are slated to appear in the new episodes ... including Miss Kay, Uncle Si, John Luke, Sadie, Will, Bella and Rebecca.

However, A&E made no mention of Robertson patriarch, Phil Robertson ... whose Alzheimer's diagnosis was shared by the family back in December.

As TMZ reported ... Jase Robertson shared on an episode of the "Unashamed with The Robertson Family" podcast that Phil had been diagnosed with Alzheimer's, a progressive brain disorder, causing the Duck Commander president to struggle lately.

Though, it's unclear if Phil would've been welcomed back on the network outside the health struggle. As you know, he sparked controversy with homophobic and racist remarks in a 2014 GQ magazine interview, which caused him to be briefly suspended.