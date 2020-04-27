'Duck Dynasty' Willie Robertson's Alleged Drive-By Shooter Ordered to Stay Away

Exclusive

The alleged drive-by shooter of "Duck Dynasty" star Willie Robertson's estate has been ordered to stay away from Willie's son and daughter-in-law for a LONG TIME.

Daniel Dean King -- who cops claim admitted to going on a vodka-fueled shooting rampage -- has been ordered to stay at least 1,000 feet away from Willie's son, John Luke Robertson, daughter-in-law, Mary Kate Robertson, and infant grandkid.

According to docs, obtained by TMZ, the order of protection is valid until April 27, 2022. He's also prohibited from possessing a firearm and ordered to surrender all of his firearms to the Ouachita Parish Sheriff’s Office.

As we reported ... Willie was out at a store when King pulled up in a white Ford F-250 truck and sprayed Willie's West Monroe, Louisiana estate with 8 to 10 bullets. At least one of the bullets went through the bedroom window of a home where John Luke lives.

It should be noted, within Willie's estate are numerous houses where several of his family members are staying during the coronavirus, meaning, just one protective order will theoretically keep the rest of the family safe from the alleged shooter.

As we previously told you ... cops say a juvenile witness in the truck told cops King did, in fact, put the gun out the window and fire multiple rounds from the moving vehicle ... this according to the police affidavit.