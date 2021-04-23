'Duck Dynasty' Drive-By Shooting Suspect Sues Family for Defamation

The man who was arrested and charged for a drive-by shooting of "Duck Dynasty" star Willie Robertson's house is now suing Willie and his family, claiming he was wrongfully arrested ... and defamed by the family.

This is a strange one, for sure, but Daniel Dean King is suing Willie, Willie's son John Luke Robertson, and John's wife Mary Kate ... alleging he's suffered from being incarcerated and took an unfair hit to his reputation.

In docs, obtained by TMZ, King says John and Mary reported they were targets of a drive-by shooting on April 24, 2020 while they were home with their child -- which led to King's arrest -- but he claims their statements to cops were "calculated, false and ultimately defamatory."

According to the suit, King claims the cops did not properly investigate the case before arresting him, and wrongly -- he believes -- charging him with felony aggravated assault by drive-by shooting.

Despite his allegations in the lawsuit, there's still an active criminal case against King -- and according to the 4th Judicial District DA's Office ... the charge against him has been changed to felony illegal use of a dangerous weapon.

King -- who appears to have filed the suit without a lawyer -- goes on to accuse Willie and John of publicizing his arrest and making defamatory statements, which he claims were intended to hurt his rep.

Along with suing Willie's family for damages, he's going after Robertson's Duck Commander company and the Ouachita Parish Sheriff's Office too.

As we first told you ... when King was arrested, he allegedly admitted to police he was the shooter and told them he "had been drinking Vodka during this incident." The Robertsons were also granted a restraining order against him. So, his lawsuit reads like a desperate attempt to get some revenge on the family.