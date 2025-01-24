Man's Penis Gets Stuck to Icy Sidewalk During Boozy Fight, Photos

Getting your tongue stuck to a frozen pole sounds painful, but it ain't got nothing on this guy ... 'cause a poor unfortunate soul got his whole penis put on ice, and we've got the pics to prove it!

TMZ has obtained exclusive photos from outside a bar in Alberta, Canada ... in which first responders are working to wrench a patron of the establishment off the sidewalk.

This one ain't for the faint of heart -- or crotch, for that matter ... the man's member is basically glued to the unforgiving ice, and, he's not coming off despite all the others pulling with all their might.

We've blurred the photos here ... but, trust us, this gentleman's privates are clearly stretched before snapping right back to the ice. First responders seem to be pulling pretty dang hard right here -- nearly performing an impromptu circumcision on the street.

Police in Alberta tell us ... the man in the clip got intoxicated and began arguing with people inside East Village Pub & Eatery in Fort McMurray early on Sunday, January 12.

Cops say the dispute spilled into the street, where the guy's pants fell down while fighting with the bar's patrons.

During the confrontation, the dude toppled to the ground and his penis attached to the ice. First responders managed to detach his unit without injuring him before he was arrested. He was not charged, according to police.

We're not sure exactly he what cops arrested him for or how authorities peeled his penis off the ice -- but, it sounds like there's not too much blistering on his little guy.