Jimmy Butler Suspended Indefinitely After Walking Out of Shootaround

Jimmy Butler very well may have played his last game for the Miami Heat -- the team just suspended the superstar again ... but this time, there's no timetable for his return amid the ugly feud.

The news broke on Monday ... with Shams Charania saying the six-time All-Star walked out of the team's shootaround after learning he was losing his starting role to Haywood Highsmith.

It marks the third time this month Butler's been hit with a punishment -- he was suspended for seven games back on Jan. 3 ... with the team saying it would field trade offers to get Butler out of town.

He was suspended again last week after missing a team flight to Milwaukee ... but was expected to return from his two-game absence against the Orlando Magic in a matter of hours.

Butler's beef stems from not receiving an extension with the franchise -- and while he said he has love for the city, he made it clear he's ready for a change of scenery.

He's had no issue being in the public eye as his relationship with the Heat crumbles ... as he was present for a padel tournament over the weekend, and even giggled it up with comedian Andrew Schulz days prior.