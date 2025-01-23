Jimmy Butler Hits Swanky Party With Comedian Andrew Schulz Amid Heat Suspension

Doesn't seem Jimmy Butler's sweating his latest Heat suspension ... 'cause just hours after the hooper's team hit him with a two-game ban, he was seen yuckin' it up with famed comedian Andrew Schulz at a swanky party.

TMZ Sports has learned Butler made his way to the Reserve Cup Draft & Dinner hosted by Moncayo Ocean Club on Wednesday night ... mere hours after he was punished by the Heat for missing the team's flight to Milwaukee for its upcoming road matchup with the Bucks.

Butler, who wasn't expected at the event, didn't appear to care one bit about the trouble with his employer ... as he smiled big while rubbing elbows with a bunch of celebs, including Schulz, Jerry Jeudy and Wayne Boich.

Butler was photographed multiple times with a grin on his face ... and one partygoer actually described him as being in a "good mood."

"[He was] talking sports and hanging with the best padel players in the world," we're told. "He loves the sport and the competitive fire that these athletes have."

The get-together was a pregame of sorts for the Reserve Cup Miami -- which is set to take place from Thursday through Saturday in South Florida. Butler is listed as an honorary chairman and co-captain for the festivities -- even though he was slated to play Thursday night against Milwaukee and Saturday night vs. the Nets before he was hit with his suspension.

We're told Schultz actually cracked a joke about all the hot water Butler's in at his job ... telling the crowd, "If anyone asks, he was not here."

"He was at the Heat facility practicing," he continued to a roar from the audience. "That was someone else you saw."

All kidding aside, Butler and the Heat's relationship looks like it's finally met its end ... as Wednesday's suspension was the second time this season Miami's had to bar him from games.