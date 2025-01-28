Got A Tip? Email Or Call (888) 847-9869

Anthony Mackie Says He's Proud American Amid 'Captain America' Comment

Anthony Mackie I'm Proud American ... Role is An Honor!!!

Anthony Mackie says he's proud to be an American, and was speaking about what he believes Captain America embodies.

The "Captain America: Brave New World" star just responded to the pushback he's getting online over his recent comments on Cap.

Anthony says ... "Let me be clear about this, I'm a proud American and taking on the shield of a hero like CAP is the honor of a lifetime. I have the utmost respect for those who serve and have served our country. CAP has universal characteristics that people all over the world can relate to."

The actor's been getting dragged for saying Captain America stands for a lot of different things, not "America."

Anthony was in Rome doing a promo event for his new movie when he started talking about what the star-spangled hero means to him ... making it more about morals than patriotism.

Mackie said Cap is a man who keeps his word and displays integrity ... adding the hero doesn't specifically represent "America."

The comments haven't been going over well at all ... and now Anthony is trying to douse the fire.

Anthony's flick is due out next month ... and it will be interesting to see if he did enough here to stop this ship from sinking.

