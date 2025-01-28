Anthony Mackie Says He's Proud American Amid 'Captain America' Comment

Anthony Mackie says he's proud to be an American, and was speaking about what he believes Captain America embodies.

The "Captain America: Brave New World" star just responded to the pushback he's getting online over his recent comments on Cap.

Anthony says ... "Let me be clear about this, I'm a proud American and taking on the shield of a hero like CAP is the honor of a lifetime. I have the utmost respect for those who serve and have served our country. CAP has universal characteristics that people all over the world can relate to."

“Captain America” in 2025: "To me, Captain America represents a lot of things.. and America isn't one of them."😳😳🤦🏼‍♂️🤦🏼‍♂️ pic.twitter.com/xGwiAsO5Ck — Graham Allen (@GrahamAllen_1) January 28, 2025 @GrahamAllen_1

The actor's been getting dragged for saying Captain America stands for a lot of different things, not "America."

Anthony was in Rome doing a promo event for his new movie when he started talking about what the star-spangled hero means to him ... making it more about morals than patriotism.

Mackie said Cap is a man who keeps his word and displays integrity ... adding the hero doesn't specifically represent "America."

The comments haven't been going over well at all ... and now Anthony is trying to douse the fire.