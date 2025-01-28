Joey King Ends Up With Facial Burns While Cooking Shallots in Hot Oil

Joey King’s kitchen adventure took a fiery turn -- leaving her with some seriously gnarly face burns.

The actress shared a collage of her wounds on IG Stories, showing off the aftermath on her chin and neck -- thanks to a shallot toss into a pan of hot oil gone wrong.

Of course, Joey could’ve had a full-on meltdown -- she’s an actress, so burns aren’t exactly part of the glam look -- but instead, she took it all in stride.

She struck a bunch of fun poses, even with cream plastered on her face to cool things off.

Joey’s comedic chops didn’t stop there -- she revealed she called her mom to explain what happened, and in return, her mom hilariously replied that's the exact reason why she hates cooking.