Joey King Ends Up With Facial Burns While Cooking Shallots in Hot Oil
Joey King Hot Mess In The Kitchen!!!
Joey King’s kitchen adventure took a fiery turn -- leaving her with some seriously gnarly face burns.
The actress shared a collage of her wounds on IG Stories, showing off the aftermath on her chin and neck -- thanks to a shallot toss into a pan of hot oil gone wrong.
Of course, Joey could’ve had a full-on meltdown -- she’s an actress, so burns aren’t exactly part of the glam look -- but instead, she took it all in stride.
She struck a bunch of fun poses, even with cream plastered on her face to cool things off.
Joey’s comedic chops didn’t stop there -- she revealed she called her mom to explain what happened, and in return, her mom hilariously replied that's the exact reason why she hates cooking.
Guess it’s safe to say, neither her mom nor Joey will be opening a culinary school anytime soon!