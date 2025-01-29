Country Singer Sam Hunt Arrested for Speeding, Violating Interlock Device

Country music star Sam Hunt was locked up in Henderson County, Tennessee last week ... and, cops are claiming he was going way too fast for their liking ... TMZ has learned.

According to police records obtained by TMZ, the singer-songwriter was arrested on charges of speeding and violating an interlock device back on January 20. He was released the same day on $1,500 bond.

Hunt was arrested for DUI back in 2019, which may be the reason his vehicle was outfitted with the interlock device -- a car breathalyzer that prevents people from drunk driving -- in the first place.

Hunt's a massive country artist ... amassing almost 1 billion Spotify streams for his song "Body Like A Back Road," which came out in 2020.

Sam's been nominated for five Grammys over the years ... though he's yet to take home the golden trophy.

Hunt married his wife Hannah Lee Fowler in 2017. She filed for divorce in 2022, but retracted the petition not long after. The couple is still married, and they share two kids.