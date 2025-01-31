YFN Lucci Released From Prison After One Year, Celebrates With Family

Play video content Michael Miguel and Demetrius Rooks

YFN Lucci is a free man after spending a year behind bars in Georgia -- and he's looking to get right back into the rap scene with a positive message.

On Friday, the hip hop star walked out of Burruss Correctional Training Facility in Forsyth, GA, and was met outside by his family and creative team, who arrived in Rolls-Royces and Escalades, according to his high-powered attorney, Drew Findling.

Findling says Lucci is ready to rebuild his life after he pled guilty to one count of violating The Street Gang Terrorism and Prevention Act. As part of a plea deal, Lucci was sentenced to 10 years in prison, plus 10 years probation ... but he got credit for time served going back to the spring of 2021, so he's now been released.

Lucci issued a statement to us ... “I’ve learned a lot during my time away. I’m incredibly grateful for my family and friends -- who have stood by me the whole time. Now, it’s my turn to give back. I want to use my voice, my platform, and my music to inspire those who look up to me. I want to show people it’s never too late to make a change. For me, this time is about growth, redemption, and purpose. I’m excited -- there’s so much more to come.”

Video obtained by TMZ shows Lucci arriving back at his Georgia home and celebrating with his family and friends.