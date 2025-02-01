Mermaid Performer Says She Was Rushed to Hospital After Viral Fish Attack

The viral mermaid performer who was attacked by a fish is dispelling rumors she was forced to get back to work after her run-in with a sturgeon -- explaining she was immediately taken to the hospital.

Mariia Zelenina -- a 22-year-old Russian performer living in China and working at Xishuangbanna Primitive Forest Park -- spoke with People about how she almost ended up fish food ... peeling back the scales on the incident.

Play video content NewsX/Joseph Golder

MZ tells the outlet she was totally shocked when the fish -- a Chinese sturgeon, she says -- came up to her near the end of her solo and took a big bite at the top of her head.

Zelenina says "I didn't understand what was going on, I began to push her away and get out of her mouth. When I surfaced, I realized that I didn't have glasses."

While many have speculated on what happened in the aftermath of the unexpected munch -- including some claiming her bosses in China tried to force her back to work or silence her -- Zelenina says that's not true ... they made sure she immediately got medical help.

Mariia admits her supervisors didn't want the news to get out there -- it's embarrassing for any aquarium -- but, she says she hasn't been threatened by anyone.

Zelenina's not putting on her flippers for a bit ... 'cause her face is still injured and she's not supposed to jump in the water.

That said, she's not scared to get back to work ... saying situations like this need to be treated with humor -- and, she's not afraid of the fish.