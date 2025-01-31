Scott Storch 'Disgusted' Over Baby Mama Florence Mirsky's Racist Comments

Scott Storch is absolutely shocked by his ex Florence Mirsky's racist rant ... and he's telling TMZ he wants nothing to do with the hateful stuff she went viral for spewing.

The hip hop superproducer tells TMZ Hip Hop he's disgusted by the video of Mirsky hurling racial slurs at several valet members, making it clear that racism is not in his DNA, and anyone who knows him can vouch for that.

Play video content Instagram/@mrcheckpoint_

Scott reiterates he doesn't have a racist bone in his body and says he's deeply upset that Florence is someone he's still associated with -- but makes it clear they haven't been together in more than 6 years.

The video, which surfaced online, shows L.A.-based influencer Mirsky making vile remarks, including claiming President Donald Trump is "doing great things" because "you guys rape and kill people," with her insults aimed at people she appears to believe are Latino.

Play video content

Florence tried to explain herself on her IG Story, claiming she was groped by one of the men, and in her rage, she shouted those horrible insults.