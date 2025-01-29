Scott Storch's Baby Mama Uses Racial Slur at Valet Stand, on Video

Got A Tip? Email Or Call (888) 847-9869

Scott Storch's Ex Calls Valet Workers Slur ... 'You Guys Rape and Kill People!!!"

RACIST ENCOUNTER
Florence Mirsky -- the mother of music producer Scott Storch's son -- is trying to walk back comments she made to several valet workers after she called them a racial slur ... and, the whole tense exchange was caught on video.

Video of Mirsky -- an L.A.-based influencer -- is circulating online ... and, in it, she called a man jawing at her a "wet****" before adding President Donald Trump is doing great things because "you guys rape and kill people."

Obviously, Mirsky is speaking to people she believes are Latino -- and, she's hurling every disgusting insult she can think at them.

Scott Storch
The valet costs $50 ... and, Mirsky grabs $100 out of her wallet and throws the bill at the man behind the podium -- saying "I'm rich, you're poor" with a smug grin plastered across her face.

The video ends with Mirsky taking a swipe at the phone ... attempting to smack it out of the valet's hand.

FURTHEST THING FROM RACIST

In an effort to explain the interaction, Florence took to her Instagram Story ... and claimed she was groped by one of the men -- and, in her rage, she shouted the terrible insults.

Mirsky says she had such a strong reaction because of past trauma and manic episodes ... but, adds people who know her know this isn't the real her.

She also posted a clip to Instagram ... explaining the same situation and adding she didn't want to go to jail for hitting the guy because of her child -- Leo Storch -- who she shares with Scott.

Florence says she's been around and even dated Mexicans for years ... so this isn't representative of her whatsoever.

Mirsky and Storch got together in 2015 -- right around the same time he got sober -- but, they broke up just three years later.

We've reached out to Storch ... so far, no word back.

