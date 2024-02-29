Scott Storch Sued For More Than $60K By Beverly Hills Jeweler

Scott Storch is delinquent on a hefty bling bill ... so claims a Beverly Hills jeweler who's now filed a lawsuit over it!!!

According to court docs, obtained by TMZ Hip Hop, Peter Marco of Extraordinary Jewels is going after Storch for jewelry bills he says date back to January 2020 when the hip hop superproducer purchased a platinum ring for $71K stuffed full of GIA-certified diamonds.

Marco attached docs that he claims show Storch made several installment payments but then stopped paying in late 2021, leaving a remaining bill of $65,500.

The docs show Marco had his attorney send SS a demand letter in October 2023 -- and another in January of this year -- warning him a lawsuit would follow if the funds weren't sent over ... but it appears the letters didn't work, so here we are.