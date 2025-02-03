De'Aaron Fox Pens Thank You Letter To Kings Fans After Trade

De'Aaron Fox is breaking his silence following the trade that sent him from the Sacramento Kings to the San Antonio Spurs ... thanking the city and the fans for the last eight seasons in northern California.

The 27-year-old posted the letter on his social media accounts Monday morning ... saying, "The love for the city is unmatched."

"To the fans - y'all deserve the best," Fox said. "I wanted to end my career here and never expected it would end this way, but I'll always be grateful for your support."

"Coming in as a 19-year-old kid and leaving as a 27-year-old man, I'm grateful I got to spend the beginning of my young adulthood here."

He wrapped his thoughts by thanking everyone for the love everyone showed him and his family ... and saying that the city will "always hold a special place in my heart."

Fox found himself involved in a three-team trade on Sunday ... which sent him and his teammate, Jordan McLaughlin, 1,735 miles away to Texas. The Kings hauled multiple draft picks ... and also landed Zach LaVine from Chicago and Sidy Cissoko from the Spurs.

The Bulls took home a 2025 draft pick from the Spurs ... while also acquiring Zach Collins, Tre Jones and Kevin Huerter.