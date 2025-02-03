MLB Fires Umpire For Sharing Betting Account With Friend

Major League Baseball has fired umpire Pat Hoberg ... after it was determined he shared a sportsbook account with a friend who bet on baseball games.

The league announced Monday afternoon Hoberg -- who called a perfect game in the 2022 World Series -- failed to "uphold the integrity of the game" and deleted messages that were key to an investigation into the matter.

It all started back in February 2024 ... when a sports betting operator notified MLB the 38-year-old opened an account under his own name with his pro poker player buddy. That friend bet on baseball games ... but there is no evidence Hoberg manipulated any MLB action.

He was fired in May ... and went through a lengthy appeal process before the league handed down its decision on Monday.

"There is just cause to uphold Mr. Hoberg’s termination for failing to conform to high standards of personal conduct and to maintain the integrity of the game of baseball," MLB Commish Rob Manfred said in a statement.

Hoberg accepted the results ... saying, "I take full responsibility for the errors in judgment that are outlined in today's statement."

"Those errors will always be a source of shame and embarrassment to me."