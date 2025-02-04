Stock Up on Hannah Stocking's Hot Shots for Her 33rd Birthday!

Swimsuit season isn't actually a time of year, but a state of mind ... just ask birthday girl and Internet personality Hannah Stocking.

The comedienne turned 33 on Tuesday, but she has routinely proven that she is only getting hotter with age. Just take a peek at her most sizzlin' hot shots, many of which feature skin-showing 2-pieces that are nothing to laugh at.

Hannah appeared to channel Dominatrix Barbie in one pleather-looking bikini ... which barely covered up her curves thanks to some strategically placed buckles and cutouts. We're guessing vanilla isn't her favorite flavor!!!

Hannah went a bit more angelic for her next swimsuit shot, as she rocked a crisp white one-piece for a different poolside hang. Though, if you take a closer look, you'll see the bathing suit cut all the way up to her ribcage, making it one of her hottest looks yet.

The former Vine star then left little to the imagination courtesy of a black string bikini ... which we're certain gave her all sorts of odd tan lines.

Obviously, Hannah knows how to keep things hot -- even in the dead of winter.